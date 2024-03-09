Myro (MYRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $190.86 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Myro has traded 164.5% higher against the dollar. Myro has a total market cap of $384.39 million and approximately $190.86 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myro token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro was first traded on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.38992709 USD and is up 9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $218,538,319.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

