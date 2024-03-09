Nano Price Tops $1.56 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Nano has a market capitalization of $207.94 million and $4.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,330.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.00629566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00130879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00055030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00214046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00160898 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

