NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

