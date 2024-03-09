NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.69.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
