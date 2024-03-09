National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. 122,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.