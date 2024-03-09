Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.44 Per Share

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.44 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

