NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at DA Davidson

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VYX. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday.

VYX stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.58. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

