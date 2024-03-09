NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shares of NTAP opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

