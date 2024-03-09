NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NPCE

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $373.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 153.76% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,582 shares of company stock worth $70,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.