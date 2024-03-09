New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $95.13

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.13, but opened at $93.11. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $92.65, with a volume of 238,550 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

