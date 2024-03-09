News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in News by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in News by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 174,280 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 1,702,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in News by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. News has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

