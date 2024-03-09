Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.16. 253,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,360,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Nkarta Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile



Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

