Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 970.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 496,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

