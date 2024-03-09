Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

