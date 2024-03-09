Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Acquires 150 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,759.50.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Thompson acquired 330 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.71 per share, with a total value of C$23,994.30.

Nutrien stock opened at C$71.37 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$64.89 and a 12-month high of C$112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

