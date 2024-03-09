Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.40

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of LON:OSEC opened at GBX 45.80 ($0.58) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.60 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.55. The company has a market cap of £74.47 million, a PE ratio of -381.67 and a beta of 0.58.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
