OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Trading Down 4.9%

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.63. 139,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 411,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OABI

OmniAb Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.