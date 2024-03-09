Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 5,029.17%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

ONCT stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ONCT. StockNews.com raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

