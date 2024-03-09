ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $64.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.