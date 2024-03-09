OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17, reports. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. OneSpan updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

OneSpan Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

