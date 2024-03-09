Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading 8.7% Higher

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.38. 3,139,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,777,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

