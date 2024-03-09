Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OOMA. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

OOMA opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Ooma has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Ooma will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 204,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,246,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,197,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

