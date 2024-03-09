Oppenheimer Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $72.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,255,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after buying an additional 497,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

