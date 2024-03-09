OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. OptiNose updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

OptiNose Trading Down 2.3 %

OPTN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,994 shares of company stock worth $87,803. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

OptiNose Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in OptiNose by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.