OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. OptiNose updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
OptiNose Trading Down 2.3 %
OPTN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.07.
Insider Transactions at OptiNose
In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,994 shares of company stock worth $87,803. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
