Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.