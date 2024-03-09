O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 79,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,084.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,023.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $972.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,098.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

