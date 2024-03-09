Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

