Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $90.24. 230,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.18. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

