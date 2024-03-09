Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 1,582,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

