Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 210 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after acquiring an additional 139,637 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.39. The company had a trading volume of 755,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

