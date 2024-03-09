Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 517,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,211. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

