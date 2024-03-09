Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51,609 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,655. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

