Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. 914,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

