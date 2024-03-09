Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $91,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 16,281,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

