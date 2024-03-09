Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 410,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

