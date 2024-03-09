Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.00. 54,916,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,701,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

