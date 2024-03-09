Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,072,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.84. 907,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.