Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after acquiring an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 1,190,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,835. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

