Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.49. 411,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,806. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.64 and a 200 day moving average of $274.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

