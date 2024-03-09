Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

SLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,245,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,664,758. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

