ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 14,992 shares.The stock last traded at $110.92 and had previously closed at $109.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

ORIX Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 262.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at $4,612,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at $4,450,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

