Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer André Le Bel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total value of C$214,400.00.
André Le Bel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.0 %
OR opened at C$21.81 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.32.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.55.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.