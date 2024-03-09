Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer André Le Bel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total value of C$214,400.00.

André Le Bel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.0 %

OR opened at C$21.81 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.32.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.55.

View Our Latest Report on OR

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.