Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,371 shares of company stock valued at $659,806 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

