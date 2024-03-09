Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Gary W. Pace Sells 1,066 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

