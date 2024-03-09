Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) CFO Robert P. Mundy Sells 10,000 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

