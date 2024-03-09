Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Director Sells $23,400.00 in Stock

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,845 shares in the company, valued at $69,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

