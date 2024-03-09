Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $588.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $537.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.31. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $543.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $11,916,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

