Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

CASH opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.71. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

