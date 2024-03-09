Patrick E. Bowe Sells 300 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $16,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,112.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Andersons by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 4.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

