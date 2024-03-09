Patrick Joseph Doran Sells 2,750 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $10.84 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,146,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 854,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 624,627 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 225,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

