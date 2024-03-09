Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $262.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $181.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.99. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

